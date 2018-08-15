Walt Disney World releases bright 'The Little Mermaid' inspired doughnut for Instagram lovers

Disney is at it again with the Instagram-worthy snacks. After the massive success of its iridescent sweets and mermaid-inspired cupcakes, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will debut a new picture-perfect treat in the coming weeks: a pretty purple doughnut inspired by Ariel from ”The Little Mermaid.”

Not only is the Mermaid Doughnut beautiful — with purple icing, a white chocolate mermaid tail and trinkets from Ariel’s treasure chest — it’s also totally scrumptious. The handmade yeast doughnut is wonderfully airy, and the dark purple sprinkles add the perfect texture and photographable contrast.

So where can you find this Instagram-ready doughnut? At one of Magic Kingdom’s hidden snack-stand gems: Prince Eric’s Village Market in Fantasyland. The unmarked quick-service location is conveniently located right across from Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid. So not only can you eat a “Little Mermaid”-inspired treat, you can get the ideal themed photo with it by the ride (before you take a big bite, of course) for your timeline.

The Mermaid Doughnut isn’t out quite yet, but it is expected to make a splash into the Magic Kingdom in the coming weeks. And who knows? If it becomes a fan favorite, it might just become one of the most iconic snacks at Disney.