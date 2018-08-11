TSA agent praised for clearing smoking bag at Georgia airport

One Transportation Security Administration security officer is being praised for his quick thinking during a recent scare at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. TSA Lead Officer Lead Officer Darrell Wade grabbed a smoking piece of luggage from a checkpoint and ran it away from the terminal, protecting everyone nearby.

On August 8, footage was released of Wade’s brave actions at the Georgia air hub on July 20, which potentially prevented a major mishap, Fox 30 reports.

“I just really wanted everyone else to be safe. At that moment I can honestly say I wasn’t thinking of me getting injured, or anything else,” Wade recalled of the scene, in footage obtained by Fox News. “I just wanted everyone else at the checkpoint and all the other officers to be safe, passengers to be safe.”

Upon examination, the cause of the smoke was revealed to be a malfunctioning vape battery, Fox 30 reports. Wade’s actions also prevented damage to the TSA security equipment, as well as a potential showdown of the airport. The checkpoint also remained open.

As noted by the TSA’s security screening guidelines, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are banned in checked bags.

“Battery-powered E-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, atomizers, and electronic nicotine delivery systems may only be carried in the aircraft cabin (in carry-on baggage or on your person). Check with your airline for additional restrictions,” the site states.