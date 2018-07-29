American Airlines resumes service after reports of nationwide ground stop

American Airlines has confirmed to Fox News that the carrier is back after reporting a nationwide ground stop due to a system error.

The problem began when the major carrier lost connectivity with one of its data centers a spokesperson for American Airlines said.

Twitter users started reporting that all American Airlines flights were grounded around 2 pm. At 2:50 pm, the airliner announced the system was back up and all flights had resumed.

American Airlines released a statement to Fox News:

“American Airlines experienced a brief connectivity issue with one of its data centers, that has now been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and all operations are returning back to normal.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the issue has been resolved, but did not provide more details.

More information about what caused the issue is unknown at this time.