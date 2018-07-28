Baltimore man charged with sexually assaulting seatmate on airplane

A Baltimore man has been charged by a federal grand jury with sexually assaulting his seatmate on an airplane in late May. It remains unclear at this time what airline the attack occurred on.

On July 27, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland confirmed the indictment charging Deo Mugabe with fourth-degree sexual abuse on an aircraft, abusive sexual contact, and simple assault during the May 29 flight. The 26-year-old Baltimore man and the victim were reportedly strangers, seated next to one another on a flight from Houston, Tex. to Baltimore.

“The indictment alleges that Mugabe engaged in sexual contact with the victim during the flight, knowing that the victim was incapable of declining participation or communicating unwillingness to engage in that sexual contact,” the release states.

The U.S. attorney’s office did not elaborate. It was not clear whether Mugabe has an attorney.

If convicted, Mugabe faces up to five years in prison for fourth-degree sexual abuse on an aircraft, a maximum of three years for abusive sexual contact and up to one year in prison for simple assault.

A mug shot of Mugabe has not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.