Frontier cancels flight last minute, offers stranded passengers $400 vouchers that allegedly won't arrive for 30 days

Passengers planning to spend the holiday break in Las Vegas were left stranded in North Carolina after Frontier Airlines cancelled their flight last minute Monday night.

Flight 115 was set to depart from Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 9:25 p.m. but never left the airport, WRAL reports.

As passengers were preparing to board, the airline informed them that one of the flight attendants had worked too many hours and would not be able to fly.

5 UNEXPECTED FOURTH OF JULY HOT DOG RECIPES

Passengers told WRAL the airline offered them all $400 vouchers for the cancelled flight — but they wouldn’t be receiving them for another 30 days.

Many upset customers returned home, unable to take their planned trip. Others rebooked on different airlines but at a much higher cost because of the last-minute circumstance.

"They've gone from $129 to $800 per ticket," David Eilers told WRAL. "So that's $1,600 dollars, and they're saying they going to give us $400 in air credit. Everyone here is pretty disgusted. We're all on the same boat."

Passengers did say Frontier offered to pay for overnight lodging. Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This Fourth of July is expected to see a record number of Americans traveling for the holiday.

AAA estimates around 46.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for Independence Day. This number is a five percent increase over last year and the highest number since the company’s first report 18 years ago.

Frontier cancelled another flight on Friday, leaving passengers heading from Cleveland to Seattle in a lurch.

Two hundred and thirty people were stranded when the airline had to cancel due to a “maintenance issue with the aircraft,” WKYC reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The airline offered passengers several options, including a $500 travel voucher, or the choice to rent a car or fly another airline with up to a $400 reimbursement per person, according to WKYC.

Some travelers, however, say their new last-minute travel arrangements cost much more, with one man telling the station he had to pay $1,200 for another flight to Seattle.