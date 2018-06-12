Ryanair passenger videos 'absolutely disgusting' bathroom

A plane passenger has complained about what he claims were the revolting state of the toilets on board a delayed Ryanair flight.

Traveller Ben Perry, who was on a flight from Comiso, Italy to London's Stansted, tweeted that the lavatory was “absolutely disgusting.” He also posted a video that shows grime all over the toilet, sink and mirror.

“@Ryanair after a 4 hour delay I get on board to then find your toilets/baby changing facilities like this its absolutely disgusting! I mentioned this to a staff member after I come out of there and his reply was not our problem!! I see there customer care is not very important!!” he wrote.

A Ryanair spokesperson told The Sun, “All Ryanair aircraft are thoroughly cleaned by professionals at the end of each day, in line with industry standards, and cabin crew carry out a cabin tidy and toilet check at the end of every flight.”

They continued: "This flight from Comiso to London Stansted on June 8 was regrettably delayed due to air traffic control staff shortages (by 2 hours, not 4 hours as claimed) and Ryanair apologized to all affected customers, who were informed by email and SMS text message."

The Sun has also previously reported that Ryanair has been accused of getting rid of soap in toilets as a cost-saving measure.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.