Bush airport resumes operation following bomb scare caused by 'impatient' passenger

The Houston Airport System has confirmed that the George Bush International Airport is back operating as normal following a security incident earlier this morning.

According to a spokesman for the city’s airports, part of Terminal D at the Bush Airport was cleared after an “impatient” passenger made an inappropriate remark while going through a checkpoint, prompting security officials to intervene.

CUSTOMS OFFICER IN 'RAPE TABLE' CONTROVERSY PLEADS GUILTY; TWO OTHERS INDICTED

Click 2 Houston reports that the passenger stated he had explosives in his backpack.

The man was questioned by officials and his bag was searched, an airport spokesman confirmed.

The bomb squad for the Houston Police also arrived to evaluate the bag, Click 2 Houston reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS