Tourists in England spotted taking selfies at edge of cliff

Tourists have been spotted flirting with death by dangling over the edge of a crumbling cliff — all just to take selfies.

The tourists were caught on camera playing on top of the dangerous chalk cliff edge 200 feet above jagged rocks at Seaford Head in East Sussex, in South East England.

Despite giant cracks, groups of tourists were spotted inching toward the edge of the limestone edifice, but thankfully police were on hand to give them a scolding.

Local resident Wayne Spring, 51, took the series of breathtakingly stupid pictures on Sunday at Seaford Head.

"If any of them had lost their footing, they would have been gone," he said.

"You're not surviving that drop — the jagged rocks at the bottom make sure of that.

"I've seen that cliff crumble before, and I've seen way too many people [stand] at the edge. They do it to take selfies and pictures — but they are gambling with their lives.

Spring added that it was "good" to see the officers come and shoo away the tourists.

"Hopefully they'll learn."

For years there have been calls to install security fences at the top of the cliff to prevent people falling off the sheer drop.

"If you fence it off you might spoil the area but you can't rely on people to use their common sense anymore," said Spring. "I don't want the natural environment to be spoiled by a few idiots, but if a fence stops them then so be it."

One of the heart-stopping images Wayne took was of a young woman with her legs dangling off the edge of the cliff — while another older man took pictures.

"I think they're uninformed," Spring said. "If you are not from the area, you will not know about the dangers. But people just need to use their common sense."

Meanwhile, the South Downs National Park Authority, which maintains the Seven Sisters cliffs in Newhaven, East Sussex, have said that fences are impractical because of erosion.