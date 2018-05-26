American Airlines passenger sparks mid-flight brawl after denied beer, threatening to kill seatmate

One unruly American Airlines passenger caused quite the scene in the high skies when his request for beer was denied by a flight attendant, leading him to push and threaten to kill his seatmate in an altercation that eventually lead to a brawl between the two men mid-flight.

On May 24, flight 1293 from Saint Croix to Miami International Airport took a turn for the worse thirty minutes in. Apparently, a passenger identified as Jason Felix in court documents shared with Fox News by American Airlines was denied a beer by a male flight attendant after the staffer heard Felix making a “commotion” in the bathroom.

Calling the flight attendant a “f***t” upon returning to his seat, the passenger hit the call button and requested a beer, which the unnamed flight attendant denied. Felix continued calling the crew member a “f****t” and “b****.”

“You could sense that the tension was increasing, so I just decided to use my iPhone in case something were to happen,” witness and passenger Bill Bolduc told WSVN. “He was asking for more beer and more alcohol.”

According to the documents, Felix then began to “push against” his male seatmate’s legs, trying to get out of his own seat to “confront” the flight attendant.

“[He was] hitting the chair, swearing, yelling at other passengers, spitting at people at some point,” Bolduc recalls.

Escaping to the aisle and continuing to shout, Felix soon turned to his seatmate and said “I’m gonna kill you” while pointing his index and middle fingers in the man’s face in a gesture that mimicked a gun. The men began to brawl and another passenger leapt up to intervene before Felix was restrained by flight crew.

After the flight landed safely in Miami, Felix was immediately taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police, who turned him over to the FBI.

In the wake of the terrifying incident, Bolduc told WSVN that passengers should “take comfort” in how well the American Airlines flight crew handled the hullabaloo.

“Calm under pressure. It was very impressive,” he said. “The situation could have been even worse.”

“We thank our crew of flight 1293 for taking care of our customers after a passenger caused a disruption. We are proud of the work they do every day,” a spokesperson for American Airlines told Fox News.

Charges have been filed against Felix for violating for interference with flight crew members and attendants and in U.S. District Court in Southern District Florida.