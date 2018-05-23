Charter ship confessions: 'Stripper' shows, alcohol, and other saucy secrets from below deck

Turns out, not everything that happens on board a ship is family fun.

The captain and crew members from Bravo’s “Below Deck” say they have received the most outrageous requests from passengers while on the high seas.

“I think almost every charter Captain has been propositioned several times in their careers in that fashion,” Captain Lee Rosbach told Fox News.

A post shared by Below Deck (@belowdeckbravo) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

DADS TRAVELING WITH NEW BABY ON PLANE HAND OUT APOLOGY NOTES AND GOODY BAGS

Rosbach has starred on the reality show since 2014 and has been in the business for 25 years.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Now he has an upcoming tell-all book, “Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea,” where he unveils even more secrets.

“The key is to not let yourself get into a position where it can come up. Never be alone with a female guest in any situation that isn’t public, specifically avoid their cabins. You always take someone with you when your presence is requested. That sort of thing is usually precipitated by a large quantity of alcohol so you monitor the situation and avoid the ones that can cause you grief,” he said.

A post shared by Brooke Laughton (@brookie.l) on Mar 30, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

The captain also said it isn’t uncommon for passengers to ask them to provide entertainment. “We’ll have groups of girls where they’ll generally want one of the crew members to dance to what closely resembles a stripper pole,” he told Fox News.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Stewardess Brooke Laughton, a member of the “Below Deck Mediterranean” crew, told the Daily Mail she was once propositioned by a “super-hot famous actor” to put on a swimsuit and join him in the hot tub. She said she declined the offer “for some strange reason.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.