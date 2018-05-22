United flight evacuated due to smoking engine, possible fuel leak

A United Airlines flight was forced to immediately evacuate upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after smoke was seen coming from one of the engines, officials said.

The Port Authority Police Department and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters responded to the scene when the flight landed in Newark at 2:30 am, Port Authority police said. Authorities quickly cleared the plane.

The incident is being investigated. A possible engine fuel leak could be the cause, Port Authority officials shared on Twitter.

United Airlines said all customers were able to get off the plane safely in a statement to Fox News.

“After landing, the crew of United flight 2160 from San Francisco to Newark was notified by the tower that there was smoke coming from one of the engines. Customers exited the aircraft on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal safely. Maintenance is inspecting the aircraft,” the statement read.

The flight left San Francisco at 6 pm local time.