TSA confiscated record number of firearms on May 3

Transportation Security Administration officials revealed the agency broken a single-day record on May 3 when 26 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at 15 airports.

According to the official TSA website, 21 of the 26 guns confiscated in one day were loaded.

Last week, TSA officials also revealed security personnel confiscated 90 firearms in carry-on bags around the United States, with 73 of the guns being loaded and 35 having a round chambered.

While firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, breaking TSA rules will result in the agency imposing civil penalties of up to $13,066 per violation per person for prohibited items and violations of other regulations.

To combat possible issues, travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure. Both firearms and ammunition can be transported in checked baggage, but passengers must learn how to properly travel with the items.

TSA officials warn travelers that replica items also cause major holdups in security lines as explosives experts need to be called to the scene to confirm their inert nature.

This story originally appeared in TravelPulse.