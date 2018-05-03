Disney debuts new soft serve flavor that could rival Dole Whip

Disney is not a brand to rest on its laurels. The iconic theme park constantly churns out new foods, souvenirs and experiences. And now the mouse has a new dessert that might supplant the long-time favorite Dole Whip: the It’s Lemon soft serve.

It’s Lemon is a “Monsters, Inc.”-themed soft serve available at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats stall inside Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

The new ice cream is – surprise – lemon flavored, but a vanilla and chocolate version are also available, along with a Snow-Capped Lemon variation that tops the citrus swirl in white chocolate.

Though the Instagram-friendly sweet is a brighter yellow than Disneyland’s Dole Whip, it delivers with the same refreshing qualities as its pineapple predecessor. And on social media, the fans seem to be enjoying it just as much.

No word yet on which yellow-hued frozen treat is better. Guess Disney fans will just have to spend the summer sampling and deciding.