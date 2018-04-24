‘Property Brothers’ announce Royal Caribbean cruise

If you’ve ever wished to be lost at sea with the “Property Brothers,” your dreams are coming true — HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have teamed up with Royal Caribbean for an upcoming cruise.

The 39-year-old identical twins announced the news on Instagram Monday ... with identical posts.

“Who wants to go on vacation with us?! #SailingWithTheScotts 2018 is officially on! We're set to embark December 3rd-7th and we've got EPIC events planned for you, like exclusive behind the scene viewing parties of our shows, and shore excursions with yours truly as your tour guide,” the captions read.

The Scotts are encouraging fans to reserve their spots now, as their 2015 fan cruise previously sold out, People reports.

The 2018 Sailing with the Scotts trip will sail from Miami to the Bahamas aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Guests can look forward to “design workshops, meet-and-greets, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the latest season of “Brother vs. Brother,” theme parties, incredible food and live entertainment, plus exotic ports of call in CocoCay and Nassau,” the itinerary on the official site reads.

For every cabin sold, the pair intend to donate to WE Charity, which works to provide clean water to people living in developing countries. Ticket prices range from $809 to $2,119.

Fittingly, the Mariner of the Seas ship was renovated in February for a cool $90 million, USA Today reports.

Updates aboard the 3,114-passenger vessel include new deck-top water slides, a virtual reality bungee trampoline, a surfing pool, restaurant by Jamie Oliver, tiki bar, not to mention 24-hour room service and "the fastest Internet at sea," — just in case you can’t live without HGTV for four nights.

