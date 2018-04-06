Hot pilot's sexy selfies have captured the Internet's attention

A pilot has soared into hearts around the world with a series of sexy shirtless selfies.

Isai Ortiz has attracted a lot of attention on social media, with more than 170,000 Instagram followers enjoying his globetrotting adventures.

He regularly poses in his uniform, in the cockpit or in hotel rooms. He also loves to show off his six-pack, sometimes indoors, other times at the beach. Other snaps show him with friends, partying or relaxing by the pool.

It’s believed that Ortiz, who is originally from Naguabo in Puerto Rico, is currently working for ExpressJet Airlines, according to his LinkedIn.

He is so popular that he has even posed with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk and Rita Ora.

Ortiz posts frequently on Instagram, often several times a week to keep his followers up to date with his jet-setting lifestyle.

He also has some deep moments while taking the selfies, asking: “Where off to next? Planning, planning, #planning.”

And the motivation is there too: “How you start your week determines the rest of it. Let’s do it!”

He has also detailed his usual hotel room routine, writing:

“1. Find places to eat and gym. 2. Drop your bags in the room, film video to see which bed to choose (if not a king bed). 3. Take uniform off, but first, let me take a shameless (snap).”

Yep, it’s quite the high-flying life.

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.