Motel guest arrested for burning unwanted ham in trash can, causing explosion

An Alabama woman who didn’t want the ham her family gave her set it on fire and threw it in a trash can, causing an explosion at the motel she was living.

Beverly Burrough Harrison, 62, was arrested on charges of first degree arson for the February incident that took place at the Bomar Inn in Athens.

According to police, Harrison took her dog and left the motel room after the ham began smoking without alerting anyone to the fire. The fire caused a can of butane fuel to explode, blowing out the front wall of the room, Al.com reports.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused extensive damage to the room.

Harrison is being held at the Limestone County Jail following her Saturday arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.