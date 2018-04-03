'Abusive' woman angers AirAsia passengers by upgrading herself to premium seats

A woman was shamed back to her seat on an AirAsia flight after trying to upgrade herself to priority seating three different times.

The woman had booked standard seats for the four-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Hong Kong. However, just before take-off, the woman moved up to a priority seat, which costs about $38 extra, the Daily Mail reported.

An AirAsia crew member asked the woman to move back to her seat, informing her that she could purchase priority seating on her next flight if she wanted. After a fuss, the woman went back to her economy seat, the New York Post reported.

However, the woman returned after take-off and tried to claim a priority seat again. And again.

A crew member asked her to move the second time, getting into another argument with the woman who eventually relented and moved back to her seat.

The third time the woman tried to take a priority seat, she became more brazen and laid down across all seats in the row, angering other passengers in the premier seating area.

“A few minutes later, the woman returned to the seats behind me again for the third time. She lay down and started playing with her phone,” passenger Bruce Lam wrote in the Facebook post. “The stewardess told her that it wouldn’t be fair to other passengers if she could ‘upgrade’ her seat by herself, while others could not.”

According to Lam, the woman angrily asked the stewardess “why” she could not sit wherever she wanted and then began to yell at the crew member.

Frustrated with the woman’s behavior, Lam said he stood up and began arguing with the woman in Cantonese the New York Post reported, saying “Just return to your seat. Once, twice, thrice, they asked you. Have you no shame?”

The woman told Lam to mind his own business, but eventually got up and went back to her original seat – where she remained for the duration of the flight.

Lam said to the Daily Mail about ten minutes after the woman left for the final time, a flight attendant approached him and said, “Thank you, we often encounter these rude guests.”

“I do not know if the flight attendants were too gentle and polite, but the woman had a bad attitude more than before. She was abusive and angry,” Lam said to the Daily Mail.