Drunken co-pilot leaves 106 passengers stranded in Germany

TAP Air Portugal has apologized for leaving over 100 passengers stranded at Stuttgart Airport in southwestern Germany after canceling a flight last-minute because the co-pilot was intoxicated.

Flight TP523 was scheduled to depart from Stuttgart to Lisbon, Portugal on the evening of March 23 when an airport staffer noticed the co-pilot walking unsteadily and smelling of alcohol.

Alerting airport authorities, the decision was made to keep the plane grounded.

It wasn't immediately clear if the 40-year-old co-pilot was detained.

Further, all 106 passengers were given hotel rooms to stay overnight, German news agency DPA reported on March 24.

Moving forward, the carrier tweeted on March 24 that the flight TP523 to Lisbon has been rescheduled for March 26,

TAP Air Portugal did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

