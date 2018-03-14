Alaska Airlines female co-pilot claims male pilot drugged and raped her

A Seattle-based pilot employed by Alaska Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the airline, claiming that her male aircraft captain drugged and raped her during a June 2017 work trip.

Betty Pina, a former military helicopter pilot who flew combat missions in Afghanistan, told KIRO 7 that during an overnight stay in Minneapolis, the pilot spiked her wine with an unknown substance and she woke up in his bedroom.

"And I'm like, 'Where am I' and immediately I sit up and realize my bra and top is on and I'm sliding off the bed. It's wet and I smell vomit and the blankets and sheets are gathered up at the end of the bed. And I realize my pants and underwear are off,” Pina said of the alleged attack.

Pina said her attacker is still a pilot for Alaska Airlines and that she wants him fired.

Alaska Airlines declined Fox News' request for comment, but did offer a statement on the incident.



"This is an open and active investigation and we aren't going to comment. What we can say is that we are taking this matter seriously," company spokeswoman Ann Johnson said.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is a top priority. It is our policy to withhold an employee from work during this type of investigation."

Pina’s claim is one of many negative stories to plague the airline in recent months. In February, a former Alaska Airlines pilot pleaded guilty to flying under the influence. And in late November, Randi Zuckerberg slammed the airline for allowing a passenger to make “lewd sexual remarks” to her during a flight from Los Angeles to Mexico.

