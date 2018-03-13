Air duct at Kalahari Resort water park falls into pool, injures 5

Five people were injured after a large air duct fell from the ceiling at Kalahari Resort water park in Ohio.

Police responded to the incident in Sandusky on Monday afternoon. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Fox 8 that two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and the other three refused treatment.

The air ducts were about three feet in diameter, according to Sigsworth. One person on Twitter shared a photo of the pool after the incident, which shows the large ducts partially floating in the water.

According to a witness, two life guards were injured, along with a couple kids, one of whom appeared to have a bloody arm.

Kalahari released the following statement: "Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ top priority is the safety and security of our guests. Earlier this afternoon [March 12], there was an isolated incident in the indoor waterpark where a piece of HVAC ductwork fell from the ceiling. At this time, we know that three guests and two associates sustained minor injuries. The guests declined transport and the associates were voluntarily transported for medical care and treated and released. Kalahari’s extensive and thorough safety protocols assisted in identifying the issue and evacuating the waterpark immediately. The waterpark is currently closed, as engineers, staff and officials are on site conducting an investigation to determine what caused the break. The waterpark will re-open when all safety regulations are not only met, but exceeded."

Other witnesses posted about the situation on Twitter.