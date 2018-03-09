Disney launching new cruise from Rome

Soon, Disney fans will be able to see Italy and Southern Europe in a more magical way than ever before.

Starting in the summer of 2019, Disney Cruise Line will be launching its first-ever roundtrip cruise route starting from the port of Civitavecchia, a town near Rome, Italy.

The first voyage begins on June 14 with stops in Italy, France and Spain. Guests will be able to visit Salerno, on Italy's Amalfi Coast; La Spezia, a common launch point for visiting the picturesque towns of Cinque Terre; Villefranche-sur-Mer and Marseilles, on the French Riviera; and Spain's vibrant beach city of Barcelona, according to Travel Weekly.

This Rome-based cruise is just one of seven new cruise routes that Disney has to offer in Europe. The others are Cartagena, Spain; Toulon (Provence) and Brest, France; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Gothenburg and Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; and Fredericia, Denmark, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

We dare you not to sing “It’s A Small World After All.”

And closer to home for Americans, Disney Cruise Line is also returning to their popular ports in Alaska, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

For more information on booking a trip for the summer, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure