United Airlines is requiring employees to attend compassion training

United Airlines has not received high marks for customer service in recent years, but now the airliner is trying to change that.

The major carrier has rolled out a new program called “Core4” aimed at teaching employees how to be caring, safe, dependable and efficient.

The new system will require roughly 30,000 customer-facing employees to go through a four-hour training session to make their employees more efficient and ensure all safety standards are met – “with a smile,” KMOV reports.

"Core4 puts a value on emotional intelligence," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents United's flight attendants.

The Core4 training will include role-playing exercises that will help employees solve issues on the fly. The program also teaches employees good listening skills, “open body language,” “smiling,” “speaking with a positive tone,” “making eye contact” and “being mindful and compassionate,” CNBC reported.

United Airlines knows better than most other carriers about the severe backlash from consumers when onboard incidents go viral after the dragging incident in 2017 of Doctor David Dao.

Since Dao, United has given its employees more power to solve issues on their own to keep travelers calm, including authorization to directly compensate a passenger, rebook passengers and change seats.

Though the airline scored below Alaska Airlines and American Airlines in the J.D. Power airline satisfaction survey, United has still made strides in recent years. According to the Department of Transportation, only 2,030 complaints were made about the airliner in 2017, down from 2,277 in 2016.