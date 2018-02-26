Drunken brawl aboard party boat sends birthday girl to hospital, results in 6 arrests

An Australian woman’s birthday party aboard a boat came to an abrupt end when a drunken brawl broke out at the harbor, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in six arrests.

Lana Marie Battaglia was celebrating her 21st birthday aboard the Constellation Cruise Saturday night when the incident occurred. After leaving Sydney’s Darling Harbor around 5:30 p.m., the boat returned five hours later to drop off a severely intoxicated person, The Australian reported.

As the boat was getting ready to leave again, passengers noticed a woman in the water whom police believe had jumped from the wharf. Police were already on the scene after responding to a separate incident in the area, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

A fight then broke out on board and the birthday girl was allegedly pushed down the stairs as a result. Battaglia had to be carried off the boat on a stretcher and was sent to the hospital for hip injuries, according to News.com.au.

"I wasn't at fault, it was nothing I did," Battaglia told the Herald.

"It was just me celebrating my 21st and unfortunately people got involved that I didn't know, from the city, and started trouble."

Constellation Cruises told 9News it has a zero tolerance for rowdy and drunken behavior and that the boat is usually booked for corporate events. Staff said they were devastated by the night's drama.

The woman who jumped into the water was also sent to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the Herald.

Six people, all in their 20s, were charged and taken to the local police station following the fight and charged with a number of infractions, including affray, common assault, hindering police and resisting arrest, The Australian said.