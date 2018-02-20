Woman claims she was kicked off flight for menstrual cramps

A passenger is claiming she was removed from an Emirates flight because an attendant overheard her complaining about having menstrual cramps.

Beth Evans was flying to Dubai from Birmingham, UK, with her partner Josh Moran on Saturday when she experienced menstrual pains.

Though the pain was “one out of ten” while sitting down, Evans told The Sun, she alleges the crew still removed her from the seven-hour flight.

“To be kicked off for period pains — it was madness,” Moran told The Sun. “Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions. It’s embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it’s being overheard.”

The 26-year-old added that the airline didn’t offer Evans medical treatment.

“They didn’t have anyone look her over,” Moran said. "They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly.”

The couple claims they also had to pay an additional £250 (about $350) to rebook their flight after they were removed.

"The captain made the decision to request medical support and deplane Ms. Evans, so she could access medical assistance as needed." - Emirates spokesperson

The airline denies the claim that a flight attendant overheard the woman complaining. In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Emirates said the passenger reached out to a crew member to say she wasn’t feeling well.

“We can confirm that Ms. Beth Evans deplaned flight EK40 on Saturday, February 17th, due to a medical emergency. The passenger alerted the crew onboard that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she was feeling unwell. The captain made the decision to request medical support and deplane Ms. Evans, so she could access medical assistance as needed.”

The airline defended their decision to remove Evans from the flight.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance, and we would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help, had she worsened during the seven-hour flight to Dubai. We hope Ms. Evans felt better soon and look forward to welcoming her onboard again soon,” the statement concluded.

According to the World Health Organization, the actions of the flight crew are not unusual.

On the WHO website, the organization says, “If cabin crew suspect before departure that a passenger may be ill, the aircraft’s captain will be informed and a decision taken as to whether the passenger is fit to travel, needs medical attention, or presents a danger to other passengers and crew or to the safety of the aircraft.”