Woman caught drying underwear with plane's overhead vent

When it comes to airplane travel, there are certain behaviors that are generally frowned upon, like taking off your shoes and socks, doing yoga in the aisle, or eating smelly foods. But sometimes a person does something on a plane no one is expecting, as was the case when one woman was caught literally airing out her dirty laundry.

The woman was traveling with Ural Airlines from Antalya, Turkey, to Moscow, Russia, when she was recorded holding a pair of white cotton underwear over her head up to the air vent to dry them off.

A fellow passenger on the flight told The Sun that the woman didn’t seem even remotely embarrassed as she held the underwear to the vent for at least 20 minutes.

“Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent,” the passenger told the publication.

After footage of the incident was shared online, the video sparked conflicting opinions from people who commented on the woman’s behavior, The Sun reports.

"Maybe the takeoff was sort of extreme, so now she has to dry those," one person commented.

Another suggested that the underwear potentially belonged to a child. "Those aren’t ones of an adult. Looks like they belong to a kid."

"This is not the worst thing in the modern world," someone else added.

Others were not as understanding of the woman’s behavior.

“This woman has the intellect of a dog … This is so sad … Half the country are like her."