Virgin Atlantic's new planes will have 'love suites'

Virgin Atlantic announced on Monday that the new Airbus A330-200s joining their fleet will feature three distinct suites in the upper class cabin.

Travelers flying on these planes — with names inspired by the aircraft's registration and the airline's signature sense of humor, such as Strawberry Fields, Honky Tonk Woman, Scarlett O’Hara, and Daydream Believer — will be able to choose from the carrier’s new Love Suite, Solo Freedom Suite, and Solo Corner Suite.

“The Upper Class cabin introduces three new styles of seating ... as well as extra touches such as a barista-style coffee menu and free Wi-Fi messaging,” Phil Maher, the airline’s executive vice president of operations, said in a statement.

All 19 of the upper class seats transform into lie-flat beds and offer direct aisle access. Passengers in this class will also receive a chic amenity kit with Happy Socks.

The Freedom and Corner Suites are best suited for solo travelers, and the latter is extra private and offers a particularly good view. (There are only three available on each plane.)

The Love Suite, on the other hand, is designed with couples or groups in mind. These seats are located in the center of the upper class cabin, and are perfect for dining or watching movies with your travel partner. There are three Love Suites per plane, accommodating six passengers total.

Virgin Atlantic's new A330s will take to the skies in March, and will initially service flights from Manchester, England to New York City, Boston, San Francisco, and Barbados.