AirAsia employee dies during flight from Malaysia to Indonesia

An AirAsia flight headed from Kuala Lumpur to Bandung, Indonesia, was diverted to the Senai International Airport in Johor, Malaysia, after an AirAsia staff member died during the flight.

The 46-year-old man was reportedly traveling as a passenger on Wednesday morning’s AirAsia flight AK416, according to Channel NewsAsia. He was provided with medical treatment upon landing in Johor, but ultimately pronounced dead by a doctor on the ground.

AirAsia has since confirmed the loss of its employee in a statement issued to Malaysia’s New Straits Times.

“The AirAsia family is saddened by the loss of an Allstar and extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased,” stated the airline. “We will provide all necessary support to the family during this bereavement period.”

Police in the district of Kulai did not share the man’s name or employment details at AirAsia. The incident has been ruled a sudden death, the New Straits Times reports.

AirAsia flight AK416 continued on to Bandung later that day, arriving at the Husein Sastranegara International Airport a little after 10 a.m.