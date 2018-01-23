This 'Harry Potter'-themed cruise will cost you $36,000

Accio vacation!

Imagine if you could basically attend Hogwarts while floating on a luxurious boat that you and your friends have all to yourself. An American travel company, Barge Ladies, is making that dream a reality.

Next summer, the company is offering cruises down England's River Thames for "Harry Potter" fans looking to live out their magical fantasies. These six-day, Magna Carta river cruises fit up to eight passengers in four rooms — which means you can take all your witch and wizard family and friends along for an all-inclusive vacation.

As you float down the river, you’ll be making several stops at places that appeared in the "Harry Potter" films. Among the stops is Virginia Water, where Harry first meets Buckbeak in "Prisoner of Azkaban," Warner Brothers Studios to see sets, costumes, and props from all the movies, and The Great Hall at Oxford’s Christ Church College —also known as Hogwarts itself.

Each barge is crewed by six magical crew members, including a gourmet chef preparing plenty of Hogwarts-inspired meals. You can enjoy tea and scones, champagne receptions, an open bar (with hopefully as much butterbeer as you can drink) and a hot tub. Although, there are probably no floating candles on the ceiling. That seems like a potential fire hazard.

If you are planning to book, we hope you have as many galleons as Harry himself. Each barge is priced at $36,000. Luckily you can split the price with seven friends, but it’s still a pretty penny.

But can you really put a price on having the perfect vacation and living the life of your favorite fictional character?

For more information, visit the Barge Ladies' website.