Airports

Man reportedly gets lost at Miami International Airport, ends up on tarmac

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A man was detained Monday after he was spotted running around the tarmac of Miami International Airport.

A man who was reportedly spotted running around a restricted area of Miami International Airport’s runway on Monday has been detained.

Miami-Dade Police received a called about a man wearing a red trench coat running across the airport’s tarmac, WSVN reported.

"Police have a person found wandering on the airfield near Perimeter Road in custody," Karla Cobreiro of Miami International Airport told the Miami Patch.

Law enforcement reportedly said the man was dropped off at the airport and got lost before jumping a fence. Security from both sides responded.

The man, according to WTVJ, won’t be charged for his actions.

