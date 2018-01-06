5 underrated places to travel in 2018

The New Year calls for new destinations. Don't worry, the world's most iconic tourist hotspots aren't going anywhere. So, make a resolution to instead venture from the beaten path in 2018. It's time to experience that bucket list destination you never knew you had.

Bozeman, Montana

This Rocky Mountain town is a hunter's and fisherman's delight for both skiers (Bridger Bowl) and mountain bikers. Outdoor lovers will want to explore the Palisade Falls in Gallatin National Forest, check out the Museum of the Rockies or make the short drive to Yellowstone National Park.

A post shared by Tyler Schnur (@tyler.schnur) on Dec 20, 2017 at 10:16am PST

San Salvador, El Salvador

Don't miss out on El Salvador's capital city. After all, it's home to lively urban attractions as well as jaw-dropping natural wonders. Lake Coatepeque and the San Salvador Volcano are can't-miss tourist draws for visitors venturing outside the city while the Modern Art Museum of San Salvador and the Cathedral of the Holy Savior stand out as premier attractions for anyone touring the capital.

A post shared by Siv.Art (@siv.art_) on Dec 19, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Golfing in Cambodia? That's right. Siem Reap is poised to surprise you in 2018. This resort town is home to the famous Angkor Wat temple complex as well as Nick Faldo's epic 18-hole golf course at Angkor Golf Resort. Meanwhile, culture seekers will find it in Siem Reap's bustling local markets and charming fishing villages.

Kathmandu, Nepal

A post shared by การถ่ายภาพเราสามารถหยุดเวลาได้ (@so3n) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:54pm PST

You don't have to be a fearless mountain climber to enjoy Nepal's capital city. Kathmandu is a sightseer's dream thanks to its stunning bevy of temples. The UNESCO-recognized Pashupatinath Temple is a must, as is Swayambhunath Stupa (also known as the Monkey Temple) and the Garden of Dreams.

Guatemala City, Guatemala

A post shared by Salvatore_Salvy_Artese_3 (@salvatore_salvy_artese_3) on Dec 20, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

A bucket list destination for any adventure-seeker, Guatemala City boasts a rich Mayan history and a slew of natural attractions, including Lake Atitlan and the Pacaya volcano, both of which are within driving distance of the city center. Visitors should also be sure to explore centuries-old Antigua, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979.

This article originally appeared in TravelPulse.