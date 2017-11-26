More than 40 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

More than 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana have been discovered inside luggage at Tennessee's Nashville International Airport.

WZTV-TV reports that an affidavit says airport police seized 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of marijuana from luggage unclaimed at a carousel Tuesday night. The luggage came from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle.

The affidavit says the bags belonged to 43-year-old George Nellans, who was arrested when he arrived at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

Nellans was being held at the Davidson County Jail on $20,000 bond for the felony drug offense, and is due in court Nov. 29. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.