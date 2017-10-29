Disneyland announces Pixar Fest for 2018

For Disney movie fans, Pixar Fest is coming to Anaheim.

Beginning April 13, 2018, the limited-time event will bring several of the most popular Pixar Animation Studios stories to life at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, with characters and experiences from films such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Up and more.

Pixar Fest will include a new fireworks spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with Pixar surprises, themed food and beverages, new decor and exclusive event merchandise. The fireworks show, Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, will celebrate Pixar stories over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know and love.

Guests are also invited to embark on a journey that begins with the meeting of Pixar pals. Visitors will follow their adventures through projections on iconic park locations, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the facade of It's a Small World and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Additionally, for the first time, Pixar Play Parade will make its way through Disneyland Park this spring. On April 13, the Paint the Night parade will return to Disney California Adventure with 1.5 million LED lights.

As for the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney California Adventure, a collection of Pixar Shorts will be featured. In the Paradise Gardens area of Disney California Adventure, a musical troupe will put on Pixar-inspired performances, featuring characters like Buzz, Woody and Jessie from Toy Story, Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc. and more.

For more information and a full list of Pixar Fest events, check out the official Disneyland website.