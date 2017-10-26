Flight attendant falls out of plane while trying to shut cabin door

Employment in the high skies can be a dangerous line of work.

On Oct. 24, a flight attendant from China Eastern Airlines fell out of a Boeing 737-800 and onto the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Guangdong, China, suffering several bone fractures and bruises. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, the airport confirmed in a statement.

According to the airport, the flight attendant “accidentally fell on the tarmac from the left rear cabin door when the plane was ready for take-off,” South China Morning Post said. The China Easter Airlines flight was scheduled to leave for the cities of Kunming and Tengchong.

The woman fell about nine feet from the aircraft and was found by mechanics who were preparing the plane for takeoff, an airport staffer confirmed.

Plane staffers are required to do a walk-through and ensure that all cabin doors are closed before takeoff, Travel + Leisure said. Further, this job usually performed by two people.

Almost two hours later, the domestic flight took off for its intended destinations.

The airline is still investigating the incident, the Morning Post added.