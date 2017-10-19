Apple Maps make it easier to travel with new airport layout feature

iPhone users intimidated by new airports are about to get a welcome reprieve.

Apple’s new operating system – IOS 11 – rolled out a ton of features, including an upgrade to Apple Maps which will now include indoor airport maps.

GOOGLE MAPS REMOVES CUPCAKE CALORIE-COUNTING FEATURE AFTER HARSH BACKLASH

The indoor maps, announced at the WWDC 2017 conference in June, give a detailed view of the airport’s security check points, gate locations and other areas like restaurants and stores next to your terminal. By tapping a specific location of the airport, the user can zoom in and view that specific area's offerings.

This is part of Apple’s larger promise to give users an in-depth look at airports and shopping malls around the world to make it easier to find whatever it is they’re looking for, Ars Technica reported.

The airports that have launched are Philadelphia International, San Jose International, Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway International, Las Vegas’ McCarran International, Baltimore-Washington International, Miami International, Minnesota’s Minneapolis-St. Paul International, California’s Oakland International and Oregon’s Portland International.

Though the layouts are currently available for only a handful of national airports, Apple has announced about 26 more international and national airports that they plan on adding: Amsterdam (AMS), Berlin (TXL, SXF), Denver (DEN), Detroit (DTW), Doha (DOH), Dubai (DXB), Geneva (GVA), Hong Kong (HKG), Houston (HOU, IAH), Indianapolis (IND), Jacksonville (JAX), London (LHR, LGW), Los Angeles (LAX, SNA), Nashville (BNA), New York (JFK, LGA), Newark (EWR), Pittsburgh (PIT), San Diego (SAN), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

There is no official date for the launch of the expected airports.