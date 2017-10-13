Southwest Airlines replies to customer's tweet nine years later

It’s always nice to know a company takes its customer service seriously, and it’s even better when they take the time to respond to individual concerns. One airline did just that, but it took them nine years to do so.

A man in Hawaii named David Raatz tweeted Southwest airlines in 2008, asking them to enter the Hawaii market. The tweet seemingly went unnoticed by the airline for nearly a decade, but they finally responded Wednesday with good news.

Southwest told Raatz they will finally be adding flights to and from Hawaii after all these years, and that they hoped he would be on one of the first flights. They followed up with another tweet, making the announcement official.

The carrier intends to begin selling tickets next year, although service dates are still up in the air, as the company waits to secure FAA approval to operate between Hawaii and the mainland, according to the press release.

Southwest’s plan to fly in Hawaii could potentially have an impact on overall ticket prices, according to the company’s executive vice president, Andrew Watterson.



“On average, our fares will be lower than theirs or bring down the market price. That’s called the ‘Southwest Effect,'” he said, according to Hawaii News Now. “Low costs come from very efficient operations. We pay our people well, but we work them hard and we work the airplanes hard. So that leads to low costs so we have lower than our competitors so we’ll be able to bring lower ticket prices.”