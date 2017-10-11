Southwest Airlines offering $42 flights for limited time

Southwest Airlines’ famous 72-hour sale is back — and this time, one-way flights start at $42. The cheap flights can be booked between Tuesday morning and Thursday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m. in the time zone of your departure city.

Highlights from the Southwest Airlines sale include $59 one-way fights from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, $99 one-way flights from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, and $79 one-way flights from the New York City area to Austin.

There are some particularly good Southwest Airlines Detroit-based deals, too. ($49 one-way to Chicago and Washington, D.C., as well as $75 tickets to Nashville.) Generally speaking, the best deals (less than $100 round-trip) are on Southwest’s shorter, regional flights. Examples include trips between Albuquerque and Los Angeles, New Orleans to Atlanta, and Pittsburgh to Chicago.

But travelers can find solid savings on international flights as well. There are $59 one-way flights from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas, for example, as well as $99 flights to Costa Rica and $119 flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Travel dates for most routes are available between October 31 and December 19, and from January 3 to February 14. International travel availability is more restrictive, and flights can only be booked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

According to CNBC, travelers can look forward to these “blockbuster” airfare sales with Southwest Airlines every June and October.

Their 72-hour sale in June of 2015 was so exciting, the $49 one-way flights broke the internet.