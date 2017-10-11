Carnival partners with Dr. Seuss for 'Horton Hears a Who!'-themed cruise

One of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved and popular stories, "Horton Hears a Who!" is a tale based on themes of love and acceptance.

The story’s main character—the endearing Horton the Elephant—is a loyal creature determined to protect the tiny community of Whoville, despite objections from friends.

The book and its themes are the inspiration for a unique new partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

The cruise line announced Tuesday that it has developed a variety of educational, shipboard activities for children designed to promote kindness, compassion, and generosity—all of which have been patterned after the book’s universal messages covering the same themes.

Part of an annual national campaign by Dr. Seuss, the new “Be Kind/Dare to Care” activities will be rolled out this month across the Carnival fleet.

The new programming will include such activities as “pledge to be kind,” which will involve kids and their families writing down kindness pledges to be posted on a special banner on the ship. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative and heartfelt submissions.

Young cruises can also make friendship bracelets and other keepsakes as part of "Horton Hears a Who!"-themed arts and crafts.

And for those who may not have seen the movie, there will be on board screenings throughout October.

“'Horton Hears a Who!' is one of Dr. Seuss’ most heartfelt and thought-provoking books, and we’re delighted to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises on this exciting new venture that teaches children the value of kindness and compassion in a fun, positive way,” Caroline Lombardi, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

All of these activities will complement Carnival’s existing Seuss at Sea programming, which is part of the line’s exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Among the existing Dr. Seussactivities is a Seuss-a-Palooza Parade, during which children and their families can march down the ships’ promenade. The parade is followed by an interactive reading of a Dr. Seuss book that includes people of all ages portraying various characters from the story.

As part of the new partnership, "Horton Hears a Who!" will take center stage for both of these events.