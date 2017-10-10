Escaped poodle at Tokyo's Haneda Airport shuts down runway, delays 14 flights

A dog checked as cargo escaped his cage and caused multiple delays at an airport in Japan Monday.

The large poodle was in a special basket being loaded onto a Japan Airlines flight at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport when it escaped and ran toward the runway around 8:50 a.m., South China Morning Post reports.

Officials had to close one of four runways for about six minutes, prompting delays on 14 flights, a police spokesman told Strait Times.

After 40 minutes, the poodle’s owner had to come catch the pet.

The airline said it plans to question staff about the incident and see if there are any issues with the loading procedure, according to the Morning Post.



This isn’t the first time a flight has been delayed for an unusual reason. Earlier this year a China Southern Airlines flight was stuck in Shanghai for five hours after an elderly woman threw coins into the engine for “good luck,” prompting an evacuation of all passengers and an inspection of the plane.