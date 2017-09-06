New Bedford airport gets $6.6 million in federal funds

A regional airport in Massachusetts has been awarded $6.6 million in federal funding to update an aging runway.

An official with the commission overseeing the New Bedford Regional Airport says the funding is "long overdue." The money will be used to resurface a runway that was last updated in the 1970s.

The announcement of the funding was made Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Keating and Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.

Officials say the updated runway is an important step in modernizing the airport, which was approved for expanded commercial service earlier this year.