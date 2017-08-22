Shark feasts on seal in video, causes panic on Cape Cod beach

Beachgoers in Massachusetts witnessed a bloody sight on Monday when a shark tore apart a seal apart during a feeding frenzy, sending swimmers fleeing from the water.

The gruesome scene was spotted on Nauset Beach in Cape Cod, where a pool of red blood in water had nearby swimmers screaming and heading toward the shore, FOX25 Boston reported.

"They were like, 'Shark! Shark! Get out of the water! Shark!'" Patrick O'Brien, who had been swimming in the ocean when the shark attack happened, told FOX25.

O'Brien said he saw "blood coming out of the seal, just shooting out of him." He also spotted to teenage surfers trying to return to shore.

"We were yelling at them, 'Swim! Swim! Get out of the water! Get out of the water! Shark! Shark!'" O'Brien recalled. "He's like, 'Help me! Help me!' So we pulled him out. We got him out okay, and then the seal just kept going down, and the blood was just everywhere."

Both surfers made it out of the water safely, though the seal's screams and the bloody water made it appear one of them had died, according to O'Brien.

"The seal made this awful sound. The seal was like screaming," O'Brien told FOX25.

O'Brien took out his phone and recorded the sight as beachgoers stood along the shore and watched.

"No human life was lost. I’m sorry for the seal, though, of course," O'Brien added.

