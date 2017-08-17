Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on Royal Caribbean cruise during total solar eclipse

Just as the moon crosses over the sun on August 21, passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s “Total Eclipse Cruise” will be directly aligned with another star: Bonnie Tyler, singing her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The cruise line announced yesterday that the 66-year-old Welsh crooner will be the special guest on its Oasis of the Seas, performing the ballad that launched her to fame during the once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon.

NBD just an EPIC TOTAL ECLIPSE in T-12 days #OasisoftheSeas 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕 A post shared by Royal Caribbean International (@royalcaribbean) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

“It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn't happen very often, does it?” Tyler told Time.

The ship departs on August 20 from Florida, and will cruise through Caribbean towards St. Maarten for the seven-day “Total Eclipse Cruise." Arriving at an optimal spot in the path of totality at sea, Tyler will belt out her song in the ship’s outdoor theater, backed by Joe Jonas’ band DNCE during the eclipse. President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, called Tyler a “natural” choice for this special event.

"The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told," Tyler said. "Unlike my song.

"It had to be chopped about, because it was so long.”

An ever popular go-to amongst karaokists and talent show contestants, what’s lesser known about “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is that the song was penned by Meat Loaf composer Jim Steinman, exclusively for Tyler.

While Tyler’s performance will certainly be an anticipated event on the “Total Eclipse Cruise” experience, Royal Caribbean has plans to keep the celestial fun going all week. “Guests on Oasis of the Seas will be treated to a full slate of eclipse-themed activities, including dance parties, trivia, enrichment lectures, interactive science fun for kids, and tasty cocktails and dishes with names like the Cosmic Cosmo, Planetary Punch and Moon Pie,” the cruise line said in a press release.

But the first class festivities don’t stop there. Guests can also go zip-lining, enjoy Broadway entertainment, and feast on meals from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz.

In other words, it's fun for the whole family, even after Tyler's song is cut short.