World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Switzerland, looks terrifying

Thrill seekers take notice: Over the weekend, the world's longest suspension bridge for pedestrians was opened to the public.

Measuring 1,621 feet long, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge (named after the bridge's biggest sponsor) is located in southern Switzerland, mere miles from the Italian border. The structure — which connects the two mountain towns of Grächen and Zermatt — allows hikers and adrenaline junkies alike to appreciate the grandness of the Bernese Alps (a portion of the Swiss Alps) like never before.

The deck of the bridge is see-through, allowing visitors the opportunity to peer straight down into the valley below. If that level of depth is too unsettling for some, the world famous Matterhorn mountain is perfectly placed in the distance for viewing. The bridge is just over two feet wide, which means visitors can only walk in a single-file line. It's estimated that the trek from one side to the other takes about ten minutes in total.

We are separated by kilometers and at the same time by one step... #charleskuonensuspensionbridge#charleskuonenhängebrücke#randa#thelongestsuspensionbridgeintheworld# A post shared by @_aida_abylkasymova_ on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

The structure was built after the existing bridge was significantly damaged from falling rocks.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge beat out the Kokonoe Yume bridge to take the claim as the world's longest pedestrian bridge. Completed in 2006, the Kokonoe Yume bridge was built in Japan, and spans 1,279 feet, some 342 feet shorter than Switzerland's newest structure.

And if visitors didn't have enough on their minds while crossing the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge, the fact that it only took two and a half months to complete won't help alleviate any concerns.

The office of tourism in Zermatt has recommended those with a strong fear of heights should not attempt crossing the bridge. (You've been warned.)