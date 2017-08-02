Neighbors 'mortified' by raunchy sex at new Public Hotel in NYC

A bunch of New York residents are getting all hot and bothered about the X-rated antics taking place outside their windows — and not in a good way.

Several tenants of a Section 8 housing complex in New York’s Lower East Side have complained of “seeing people having sex” through the large windows of the new Public Hotel, which opened up directly beside the apartment complex in June, DNA Info reports.

“The other night, two people were doing it,” said Catherine Bruno, a 63-year old resident of the building. “If my sons were little, I would be mortified.”

Another woman, Leonor Fernandez, tells The New York Post that many of the hotel’s amorous guests don’t even have the decency to shield their actions from the outside world.

“Guys are together, girls and girls are together. They don’t even pull the shades down,” said the 68-year-old, who reportedly suffers from heart problems and claims to be losing sleep over the commotion.

Making matters worse is the fact that many of Public’s rooms appear to feature floor-to-ceiling windows, many of which directly face the back units of the housing complex.

“You see them having sex all the time, hands on the window … From the corner of my eye, you can see this going on four times a week,” 26-year-old tenant Melissa Santos told the Post.

In a promotional video released in May, Ian Schrager, the hotelier behind the Public Hotel and a veteran of the hospitality industry for 45 years, explained that “Public is completely different from anything out there on the market today … Everybody is entitled to participate in a luxury experience, giving them everything they need and everything they want.

“I think it just may be the best thing we’ve ever done,” he concludes.

It’s safe to say a lot of the residents across the way don’t agree with Schrager, and not just because of the sex — according to DNA Info, residents are also complaining of all the noise emanating from the crowds heading to the hotel’s rooftop bar.

Carlos Rodriguez, a member of the building’s tenants’ association, said he hears the crowds echoing through the alleyway “every single night,” and he’s not the only one. So far, at least 47 complaints have been filed with the city over the noise.

Unfortunately for the tenants, however, they probably can’t expect the city to do anything about their rowdy new neighbors — at least as far as the sex is concerned. According to Lance Fletcher, a legal expert who spoke with the Post, the hotel guests are “safe” to do as they please as long as they’re in the confines of the hotel.

A representative for the Public Hotel was not immediately available for comment.

In any case, hotel-based exhibitionism isn’t a completely new concept to New Yorkers: The city’s Standard hotel earned itself a similar reputation upon opening in 2009, after multiple onlookers reported seeing sex acts through the windows.