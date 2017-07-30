Naked passenger delays Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas

A Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas this weekend was delayed after a male passenger got naked while boarding and approached a flight attendant, according to a spokesman for a Nevada airport.

The incident unfolded Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California.

"He removed his clothes and then approached a flight attendant," McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones told KSNV. "Metro officers were called and he was given medical attention."

Police and medical responders took the passenger for observation, the airport said.

The passenger received medical treatement after the episode, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The flight was delayed by about 30 minutes and arrived approximately 20 minutes late, according to KTNV.

The Associated Presss contributed to this report.