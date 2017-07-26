New 'Harry Potter' coaster coming to Universal Orlando, another ride closing for good

Harry Potter fans are rejoicing after Universal Orlando officials announced The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade will be getting a new ride in 2019.

According to Universal Orlando’s official blog, the Dragon Challenge roller coaster at Islands of Adventure is permanently closing on September 5 to make way for an all-new ride featuring some of the most popular characters and creatures from the popular Harry Potter series.

Using classic storytelling and action-packed adventure, the ride will thrill even the most jaded Harry Potter fans.The new attraction will be family friendly, and has been deemed “one of the most highly-themed coaster experiences we’ve created” by park officials.

Under the guidance of the Universal Creative team, the theme park will join forces with Warner Bros. and the production design team from the Harry Potter films to bring the new roller coaster experience to life.

While Universal Orlando is teasing the new ride, little concrete information about the roller coaster has been revealed. Officials said that more details will be released to the public in the future.

As for the Dragon Challenge, the last day of operation will be September 4, so all travelers who have loved the pair of intertwined inverted roller coasters should visit Islands of Adventure before the ride is shut down for good.