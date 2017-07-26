Delta Connection pilot gets in fight with flight attendant, delays plane for two hours

One of Delta’s subsidiary airlines has had to apologize after an argument between crew members delayed a recent flight by two hours.

Endeavor Air flight 3925 was scheduled to leave LaGuardia airport in New York City at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, but just prior to boarding, a heated argument broke out between a 54-year-old male pilot and a 26-year-old female flight attendant, reports The New York Daily News.

A source for the Daily News claims to have overheard the altercation, but did not clarify what caused why the pilot and flight attendant were arguing in the first place.

“[The pilot’s] conversation was racist, inconsiderate and unprofessional,” said the source, who also overheard him referring to the flight attendant as “a piece of s---.”

At one point, the source claims the two got physical in the aisle of the plane, with both grabbing at each other’s arms.

At least six police officers were reportedly called to the scene, but ultimately made no arrests. The Associated Press reports that both parties were replaced before the flight eventually took off two hours after its scheduled departure time.

Endeavor has since apologized to the affected travelers, although a spokesperson for the airline tells Fox News that at no point did any of the passengers witness the altercation, which took place before takeoff.

”Endeavor Air apologizes to the customers on board Endeavor Air flight 3925, operating as Delta Connection, from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine, whose travel was inconvenienced as a result of a disagreement between two crew members,”

“The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees.”

Endeavor Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.