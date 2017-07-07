Plane returns to Seattle after assault on flight attendant

A Delta Airlines flight headed for Beijing returned to Washington after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant nearly an hour into the trip, officials said.

Officials said Delta flight 129 returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.

Perry Cooper, spokesman for Sea-Tac Airport, said that passengers helped retrain the man until the plane landed in Seattle.

Officials said two people, including the attendant, were injured and later taken to the hospital.

Delta said in a statement that the “passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident.”

Officials said the flight would leave for Beijing later Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.