Beach

The 17 sexiest beaches on Instagram

By Sarah Myers
Fox News
Can't get away? You can still live vicariously through beachgoers on Instagram.

As the summer season heats up, and your commute to work becomes a clothed sauna of sorts, try focusing your mind's eye on breezier, saltier shores.

Whether you prefer to picture yourself cliff-diving off the Almafi Coast, lounging on a boat by a Grecian Island, or monkeying around in the jungles of Thailand, your happy-place inspiration awaits you on social media.

DR. BEACH RELEASES 2017 LIST OF AMERICA'S BEST BEACHES

Here are 17 of the sexiest beaches Instagram has to offer:

Take the leap into Furore, Italy.

Tag someone you'd love to stay here with ❤ pic by @nickyprice_ for #AmalfiCoast_

Reflect on calm shores in Costa Rica.

Visit Tamarindo to surf, relax or just enjoy the sunsets. (Photo by: @fran_castro10)

She sells seashells on Sanibel Island, Fla.

👉 @trevormoorerealtor

Go under the sea in Hawaii.

There’s a world of natural beauty waiting just below the surface. #LetHawaiiHappen 📸: @fatboybrock

Isola Bella, which is Italian for "beautiful island," truly lives up to its name.

Meet the inhabitants of Koh Klet Kaew, Thaliand. It's often referred to as Koh Ling, which means "Monkey Island" in Thai.

Belieze is pretty "unBelizeable."

Float away off the coast of Zakynthos Island in Greece.

Peaceful moments on Zakynthos Island. #NowIsTheTime #visitgreece #Greece #Zakynthos

9 AMAZING BEACHES YOU'VE PROBABLY NEVER HEARD OF

Picture perfect purple on Pfeiffer Beach in California.

Swing into cyan surf in the Maldives.

Soak up the sun on the black sand beaches of Santorini, Greece.

⚫️Black sand beach Santorini ⚫️

Try sitting pretty in pink in the Bahamas.

Wash away stress in the Baths of the British Virgin Islands

Lost at sea with mi amor & Nico 👶🏻😍🌴🦈#thebaths #devilsbay #britishvirginislands #bvi 🇻🇬

Umbrellas reminiscent of popsicles await in Positano, Italy.

@Milano has finally its own account ❤ Follow @Milano to find out best places to go 😉 pic by @caitgreenho for #AmalfiCoast_ ✌

Don't forget to look up at the San Diego sky.

This is amazing! @alec_basanec

When you're done partying in Ibiza…

Summer 2017 is going to be amazing this year! Like if you agree!🔥 💦 ---------- #Ibiza #Summer #Goals #2017

… snag yourself a hideaway in La Jolla.

Hiding spots 📷: @soli.pop.originals #lajolla

