The 17 sexiest beaches on Instagram

As the summer season heats up, and your commute to work becomes a clothed sauna of sorts, try focusing your mind's eye on breezier, saltier shores.

Whether you prefer to picture yourself cliff-diving off the Almafi Coast, lounging on a boat by a Grecian Island, or monkeying around in the jungles of Thailand, your happy-place inspiration awaits you on social media.

Here are 17 of the sexiest beaches Instagram has to offer:

Take the leap into Furore, Italy.

Follow @Milano 😉 @Milano !! Tag someone you'd love to stay here with ❤ pic by @nickyprice_ for #AmalfiCoast_ ✌ A post shared by Amalfi Coast, Salerno, Italy. (@amalficoast_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Reflect on calm shores in Costa Rica.

Visit Tamarindo to surf, relax or just enjoy the sunsets. (Photo by: @fran_castro10) A post shared by Visit Costa Rica (@visit_costarica) on Jan 27, 2015 at 5:10pm PST

She sells seashells on Sanibel Island, Fla.

👉 @trevormoorerealtor A post shared by Sanibel Island, FL (@sanibel.island) on May 24, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Go under the sea in Hawaii.

There’s a world of natural beauty waiting just below the surface. #LetHawaiiHappen 📸: @fatboybrock A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Hawaii (@gohawaii) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Isola Bella, which is Italian for "beautiful island," truly lives up to its name.

www.darioportamialmare.it Tra i posti più suggestivi della nostra bellissima Sicilia, l'Isola Bella si trova a Taormina ed è un'esperienza unica poterla apprezzare dal vivo! Vai sul mio sito per maggiori informazioni sulle proposte di viaggio per la prossima estate! #isolabella #taormina #sicilia A post shared by Dario, portami al mare! (@darioportamialmare) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Meet the inhabitants of Koh Klet Kaew, Thaliand. It's often referred to as Koh Ling, which means "Monkey Island" in Thai.

Belieze is pretty "unBelizeable."

Float away off the coast of Zakynthos Island in Greece.

Peaceful moments on Zakynthos Island. #NowIsTheTime #visitgreece #Greece #Zakynthos A post shared by Visit Greece (@visitgreecegr) on Aug 24, 2016 at 4:49am PDT

Picture perfect purple on Pfeiffer Beach in California.

Hidden perfection on the California coast at Pfieffer Purple Sand Beach in Big Sur #NaturalBeauty #PurpleSandBeach ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #purplesand#pfeifferbeach#bigsur#explorecalifornia#purple#sunset#beach#sand#ocean#sunset#visitcalifornia#naturalwonders#beautifulview#beautifulcalifornia#beautifulsunset#beachlove#coastal#california#sunset#watercolor A post shared by Camille Henderson Davis (@camilles_niche) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Swing into cyan surf in the Maldives.

Soak up the sun on the black sand beaches of Santorini, Greece.

⚫️Black sand beach Santorini ⚫️ A post shared by maree piacente (@mareepiacente) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Try sitting pretty in pink in the Bahamas.

Wash away stress in the Baths of the British Virgin Islands

Lost at sea with mi amor & Nico 👶🏻😍🌴🦈#thebaths #devilsbay #britishvirginislands #bvi 🇻🇬 A post shared by Jose Agüero R. (@joseaguero22) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Umbrellas reminiscent of popsicles await in Positano, Italy.

@Milano has finally its own account ❤ Follow @Milano to find out best places to go 😉 pic by @caitgreenho for #AmalfiCoast_ ✌ A post shared by Amalfi Coast, Salerno, Italy. (@amalficoast_) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Don't forget to look up at the San Diego sky.

This is amazing! @alec_basanec A post shared by Explore California! (@california) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

When you're done partying in Ibiza…

Summer 2017 is going to be amazing this year! Like if you agree!🔥 💦 ---------- #Ibiza #Summer #Goals #2017 A post shared by W H A T S O N I B I Z A (@whatsonibiza) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

… snag yourself a hideaway in La Jolla.