Trump Organization to launch budget friendly hotel brand with patriotic theme

The Trump family is expanding their hotel empire throughout the U.S. with a distinctly American angle.

On Monday, the Trump Organization announced that it will be launching a new three-star hotel chain with a patriotic theme called “American Idea,” Business Insider reports.

Donald Trump Jr. said he was inspired to launch the new chain after traveling around the country while on the presidential campaign with his father.

The hotels, set to debut with three locations in Mississippi, will feature artifacts of American culture, such as old Cocoa-Cola machines in the lobby and other red, white and blue items in the rooms, The New York Times reports.

The organization, run by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is hoping to compete against other budget-friendly hotel chains across the country, such as Holiday Inn and Comfort Inn.

American Idea hotels will be run by business partners who will license the name from the organization and pay royalties and other fees, according to the New York Times. The first of those partners in Mississippi will be Chawla Hotels, a family-run company that currently owns 17 hotels in the region.

The Chawlas met the Trump family after a campaign stop in Jackson, Miss. during the presidential election.

Suresh Chawla later donated $50,000 to Donald Trump’s campaign, The New York Times reports.

As far as the location of the hotels, Eric Danziger, the chief executive of the Trump Organization’s hotels division, denies it has anything to do with the electoral map of 2016.

“There is no political thought to it,” Danziger told the New York Times of the Trump's new hotel brand. He added that, moving forward, there could be “many hundreds” of American Idea hotels in both red and blue counties and states.