Party non-stop in Spain’s hottest cities this summer

Madrid, Spain’s capital city, is known throughout Europe as “the city that never sleeps.” Madrid offers something that other party cities in Spain don’t: less tourists and more locals. While 80 percent of those in Madrid are residents, summer months are when everyone flocks to the beach towns and cities, so it's a great time for visitors to beat the lines at Madrid’s thousands of bars, cafes, and clubs. Florida Retiro, a 10,000 square foot space in Madrid’s Retiro Park, opened in October 2016 and has been restored to its original 1940s glam when Ava Gardner and Ray Charles used to hang out. The terrace overlooks Madrid’s biggest park and will open for the first time this summer as a bar and dance club.

Joy Madrid, once a theater for artists like Gala, Lorca, and Valle Inclán, became a dance club in the early 1980s and has acts, such as Stevie Wonder and Julio Iglesias. This summer, Joy has residencies with Million Dollar, Crazy and the Clandestinos. After dancing all night at Joy, wander next door to Chocalteria San Gines, an 1894 chocolate and churros shop open twenty-four hours a day.

To see Flamenco, Villa Rosa in the Barrio de las Letras neighborhood (where Cervantes and other artists once lived) offers two Flamenco shows per evening. Founded in 1911 on the Plaza de Santa Ana, guests can watch live professional Flamenco dancers every night at the oldest Tablao in Spain. All of the interior scenes of bullfighting and flamenco on the walls of Villa Rosa are hand painted by the some of the best potters of Madrid, Antonio Ruiz de Luna and Julian Santacruz.

